Dasha's taking you on to the set of her movie-like "Austin" video

If you've seen Dasha's "Austin" music video, you know it's like a movie filled with romance and very, very heated argument scenes.



That cinematic approach was what Dasha had in mind when she envisioned the "Austin" video, and subsequently enlisted musician and content creator Jxdn to be her co-star.



"I wanted the 'Austin' music video to really follow the storyline of the lyrics, just because they're so visual, and I just wanted to bring what I'm saying in the lyrics to life," Dasha tells ABC Audio. "Leaning on Jxdn as the lead, he and I got so into the acting that it was just crazy. We felt like we were like a movie set, genuinely, and that's what I wanted the music video to feel like."



"I wanted it to really rely heavy on the acting and to actually tell that deep story and to look like a short movie scene," she says.



Dasha and Jxdn weren't playing around when it came to their scenes. If you were on the set, you'd have heard and felt the intensity of their on-camera emotions.



"Acting with [Jxdn] was so much fun. After we were throwing towels back and forth and screaming — our hearts were beating so fast — after every take, he [was] like, 'Are you good? You're good, I love you, we're good,'" Dasha recalls. "He's the sweetest ever. But it was so much fun on set."

"Austin" is #13 and continuing its ascent on the country charts. You can find it on Dasha's debut album, What Happens Now?, out now.

For tickets to Dasha's ongoing Dashville, U.S.A. headlining tour, visit her website.

