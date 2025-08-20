'Darlin'' is the gamble that paid off for Chase Matthew

With time to kill at a casino, some artists might indulge in some gambling, but not Chase Matthew.

Instead, Chase played the odds and ended up with his top-15 hit "Darlin'."

"We ended up in the Midwest where we couldn't really justify going home, just to have to turn back around and come back. So we ended staying there at the hotel," he tells ABC Audio. "And so I brought the studio [equipment] in my hotel room and started writing this song."

After finishing it back in Nashville, it was time to test it out on the road.

"It's gone on to be the crowd favorite, like everyone at shows is just like chanting for that song," he says. "They buy the big 'Darlin'' hats and ... they're excited about that one."

Chase is currently Down Under touring Australia with Keith Urban on his High & Alive World Tour. If you can't make it there to pick up your own "Darlin'" hat, you get one on Chase's website, of course.

