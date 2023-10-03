Darius Rucker enjoyed playing detective in "Fires Don't Start Themselves" video: "I love acting"

Darius Rucker recently put his acting chops to use as a detective in the music video for "Fires Don't Start Themselves," and it's something he really enjoyed doing.

"I love acting. It's a lot of fun. And the actors you get to act with are so giving and make it so easy for you and fun and everything," says Darius, who previously acted alongside Reba McEntire in 2022's Big Sky.

"But that video, when they told me I wasn't going to do any performance, I was so happy, because that's so the cliché [for a music] video. You have other people acting and then you do the performance. But when they told me I was going to play a detective, I put on my inner Stabler," Darius shares while referencing Detective Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni) from Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"I'm such a Law and Order and CSI fan, so I put on my inner Stabler and went out and did it," Darius recounts.

In fact, he loved acting so much, he's already looking forward to the next opportunity should one come along.

"That was a lot of fun and I'd love to do a lot more of that, but we’ll see if it comes," says Darius. "If it comes, I’ll take it. If not, I’ll keep doing this music thing. I’ll be happy about that."

"Fires Don't Start Themselves" is off Darius upcoming album, Carolyn's Boy. The 14-track collection drops October 6 and is available for preorder and presave now.

