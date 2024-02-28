Darius Rucker may have been "a little too honest" in his memoir

Honesty takes center stage in Darius Rucker's upcoming memoir, Life's Too Short.

Arriving May 28, the book will detail Darius' growing-up years, success in Hootie & the Blowfish and as a solo artist in country music, and the highs and lows experienced in between.



"I was pretty honest in this book, maybe a little too honest," Darius says of his candid storytelling. "You know what? It was time. Somebody asked me if I wanted to write a book, and my kids are all adults now, and it just seems like it was a good time to write a book."



"I hope people enjoy it," he adds. "I hope people learn a little bit about me from it."



Life's Too Short is available for preorder now.

