Dan + Shay love imparting wisdom + giving back on 'The Voice'

With over a decade of experience as singers, Dan + Shay are hoping to glean all they've learned and give back as first-time coaches on The Voice.



"I think the thing I'm most excited about on The Voice is being able to maybe impart some wisdom to some of these up-and-coming singers who are chasing their dreams," the duo's Dan Smyers says. "Shay and I have been through a lot in our journey over the last 10 years. We've seen the highest of highs and we've been through some really low lows."



"To be able to give a little bit of advice [and] coach them to get to the next step in their career is going to be a really amazing opportunity," he shares. "Obviously there's going to be shenanigans and antics that come along with all of it. But at the core of it, I feel like getting back like that using our platform is an amazing opportunity that we're super grateful for."



The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.



On the music front, Dan + Shay are making their way up the country charts with the title track of their latest album, Bigger Houses.



To see Dan + Shay on their Heartbreak On The Map Tour, head to danandshay.com.

