Cynthia Erivo speaks out on protecting Ariana Grande at Singapore 'Wicked: For Good' premiere

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the "Wicked: For Good" Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Cynthia Erivo has made her first public comments regarding the Nov. 13 incident in which Ariana Grande was accosted by an online prankster during the Wicked:For Good premiere in Singapore.

Erivo told Savannah Guthrie on NBC's Today show Thursday why she stepped between the man, Johnson Wen, and her co-star Grande, and physically pulled him off her before security took him away.

"I was really thinking, I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe," Erivo told Guthrie. "I’m sure he didn’t mean us harm, but I just, you never know with those things and I wanted to make sure that she was okay. That was my first instinct."

Erivo went on to add of her relationship with Grande, "This is a long-lasting friendship for us. We’re kind of like sisters at this moment. And I think we’ve both learned from each other and given each other some really, really beautiful gifts. We’ve really looked after each other through this.”

As previously reported, Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail by a Singapore court after pleading guilty to public nuisance charges.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!