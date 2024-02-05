Craig Morgan joins US Army Reserve as warrant officer

Jason Davis/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Craig Morgan was sworn in as Warrant Officer 1 in the U.S. Army Reserve on February 3.

The ceremony took place at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, with Craig's family and friends in attendance.

"Amazing day with my Army reserve unit 313th United States Army Band for my pinning ceremony. Special thanks to everyone who came," the "International Harvester" singer captioned his Instagram carousel, which includes photos of the swearing-in ceremony.

Craig, a patriotic Army Veteran and Grand Ole Opry member, had previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions.

On the music front, Craig's latest project is the six-song EP, Enlisted, which arrived in October and features collabs with Luke CombsLainey WilsonJelly Roll and more.

