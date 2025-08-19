A 'Country Song Came On' and gave Luke Bryan his 32nd #1

Luke Bryan claims the 32nd #1 of his career as "Country Song Came On" tops the Aug. 18 Mediabase chart.

"WOW #32! I love standing on that stage for country fans more than ever," he says. "Thank you for showing up for me.”

“When I first heard this song, it took me right back to the clubs and honky-tonks I played before I got to Nashville,” he adds. “I love how the writers kept the simplicity in the track and let the lyric paint the story."

Luke's Country Song Came On Tour continues into the fall, wrapping Oct. 6 in Biloxi, Mississippi. His next performance takes place at Wednesday's 18th ACM Honors at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

Luke scored his most recent #1 with "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" in October 2024 and his first in December 2009 with "Do I," which he co-wrote with Lady A's Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley.

