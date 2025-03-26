Country Music Association reveals star-studded lineup for CMA Fest 2025

The lineup is out now for this year's CMA Fest, set to take place in Nashville Thursday, June 5, through Sunday, June 8.

Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Zach Top, Keith Urbanand Bailey Zimmerman will all play the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, with more talent to be revealed in the weeks to come.

MŌRIAH will kick off the festivities singing the national anthem Thursday morning on the Riverfront stage, with Tanner Adell, Drew Baldridge, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Chris Lane, Ella Langley, Maddie & Tae, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Midland, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Josh Ross, Conner Smith, Tigirlily Gold, The War And Treaty, Tucker Wetmore and more set to play there afterwards.

Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Danielle Bradbery, Blanco Brown, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Ty Herndon, Edwin McCain, John Morgan, Jerrod Niemann and more are booked for the Amp Stage at Ascend Park.

There'll also be performances in Walk of Fame Park, at Bridgestone Plaza and on the Hard Rock Stage.

A variety of tickets are on sale now, with single night tickets for Nissan Stadium becoming available Friday, March 28 at 11 a.m. ET.

As usual, the annual CMA Fest special will capture all the action when it airs this summer on ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.