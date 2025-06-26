Cole Swindell's taking 'Spanish Moss' to New York City

Cole Swindell's headed to the Big Apple to promote his new album, Spanish Moss, which comes out Friday.

He'll perform his new radio single, "We Can Always Move On," Tuesday, July 1 on NBC's Today show, before stopping by ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.

The Georgia native's also booked a special NYC concert to showcase his fifth album. Tickets to his Webster Hall gig are on sale now.

The "Forever to Me" hitmaker's set to launch his Happy Hour Sad Tour in September, but he has another major event planned before then: He and his wife Courtney are expecting a baby girl later this summer.

