Cole Swindell 'can always move on' from golf for dad life

Cole Swindell's putting one of his favorite hobbies on hold in preparation for fatherhood.

"I hate goodbyes... Until we meet again... R.I.P. golf game," Cole captioned a video of him packing up his golf gear, set to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

Back in May, he told ABC Audio the due date for his wife, Courtney Little Swindell, is early August. That means the two are expecting their first child, a daughter, any day.

"He stopped loving her today," Cole's pal George Birge added in the comments, invoking the famous George Jones song.

Of course, Cole's not saying goodbye to his pastime forever.

"This isn’t goodbye.. it’s see you later. I think," he adds in the post. "Bring on Dad life!"

