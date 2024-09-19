Cody Johnson's forced to take a weekend off the road

By Stephen Hubbard

Cody Johnson is under the weather and won't be able to play his Friday and Saturday shows in the Carolinas.

"Due to illness over the past several days, which has unfortunately resulted in a loss of voice, Cody Johnson's shows in Charlotte and Charleston this weekend will be postponed," he announced on his socials.

"I'm down about it and hope y'all understand," Cody added in a message attached to the post's graphic.

The "Dirt Cheap" hitmaker does plan to reschedule the dates, so stay tuned if you have tickets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!