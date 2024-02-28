Cody Johnson's all about connecting personally with fans at shows

If you're headed to a Cody Johnson show, don't expect big production elements like pyrotechnics, aerialists or hydraulic lifts. The "'Til You Can't" singer prefers keeping things simple, and there's a reason for that.



"I mean, listen, some people do this stuff. But for me, we don't need pyro. We don't need all this extra stage plot stuff. Let's just give these people what they came here for — a solid dose of country music," Cody tells ABC Audio.



Keeping onstage production elements minimal helps Cody forge personal connections with his fans, which he prefers over the excessive embellishments.



"I like the fact that because we are pretty simplistic in our approach to the crowds, it does wind up being all eyes on me, which really gives me an opportunity to help control that crowd and that setting, whether we're going to get really amped up or whether we're going to quiet down and I'm going to make everybody cry," says Cody.



He adds, "It seems more intimate when it's just you and the performer. At least that's what I would want if I came to one of my shows."

Cody's The Leather Tour continues in March with upcoming stops in Plant City, Florida; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Birmingham, Alabama, on March 10, March 15 and March 16, respectively. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to codyjohnsonmusic.com.

"The Painter," the lead single from Cody's latest album, Leather, is currently #2 on the country chart.

