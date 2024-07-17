Cody Johnson delivers national anthem at MLB All-Star game

Cody Johnson returned to his home state on Tuesday to perform "The Star Spangled Banner" at the Major League Baseball All-Star game in Arlington, Texas.



Sticking to his country roots and typical no-frills live performance style, Cody's delivery was devoid of bells and whistles or major key alterations. Instead, the "Dirt Cheap" singer approached it like a Southern gentleman with his cream suit, deep baritone and hat removed, letting the patriotic lyrics take center stage.



"We needed you !! Great job brother!!" Jon Pardi commented on the performance video on Instagram.



Cody's national anthem performance follows Ingrid Andress' heavily criticized one at the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday. On Tuesday, she admitted to being drunk and said she was checking herself into a facility the same day "to get the help I need."



Cody's upcoming tour schedule includes various fair and festival dates, including Faster Horses Festival, Great Jones County Fair and Boots & Hearts Music Festival. For tickets, head to codyjohnsonmusic.com.

