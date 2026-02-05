Cody Johnson stops by the studio as he starts Live '26 Tour

Cody Johnson's counting down the hours until he kicks off his first concert of 2026.

"Just wrapped up rehearsals in Nashville for the Live '26 Tour," he wrote on Wednesday, in a video that shows this year's stage in the background.

"Studio tomorrow. Next stop, Birmingham," he closed.

Cody's Friday and Saturday shows in Alabama start a run of nearly 30 concerts that extend through Sept. 12 in Tacoma, Washington. Along the way, Clint Black, Randy Houser, Scotty McCreery, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi and many more will join him on the bill.

Fans can expect the CMA male vocalist of the year to sing "The Fall," which is now a top-15 hit. You should start hearing Cody's version of "When a Cowboy Prays" with Christian singer Brandon Lake on the radio soon, as well.

