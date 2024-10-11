Cody Johnson has many questions in "How Do You Sleep at Night?"

Cody Johnson's dropped a scorching heartbreak number, "How Do You Sleep at Night?"



Instead of drowning in misery or taking a woe-is-me route, its songwriters — which include HARDY and Ryan Hurd — channel the brokenhearted persona's pain into a constant questioning of how his ex sleeps at night after leaving him devastated.



"How do you sleep at night knowin' you hurt me?/ Knowin' you burned me like a cigarette?/ And when you close your eyes, what do you see?/ Is it me, do you wish I was still in your bed?/ When you're alone in the dark, am I still in your dreams?/ Since you broke my heart, girl, how do you sleep at night?" Cody asks in the drum-heavy chorus.



"How Do You Sleep at Night" is the second preview of Cody's Leather Deluxe Edition and was preceded by the Carrie Underwood-featured "I'm Gonna Love You." The 25-track album arrives Nov. 1 and is available for preorder and presave now.



Cody's Leather Deluxe Tour kicks off Jan. 17 in Newark, New Jersey. You can grab tickets at codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Here's the full track list for Leather Deluxe Edition:

"Work Boots"

"Double Down"

"Watching My Old Flame"

"That's Texas"

"Dirt Cheap"

"Jesus Loves You"

"Whiskey Bent" (featuring Jelly Roll)

"Leather"

"People in the Back"

"Long Live Country Music" (featuring Brooks & Dunn)

"The Painter"

"Make Me a Mop"

"Overdue"

"The Fall"

"How Do You Sleep at Night"

"Country Boy Singin' the Blues"

"Georgia Peaches"

"Damn Good Life"

"C'mon Cowgirl"

"I Wished It Was You"

"Take It Like a Man"

"I'm Gonna Love You" (with Carrie Underwood)

"Made In the USA"

"Over Missin' You"

"The Mustang"

