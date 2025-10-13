Cody Johnson enlists world champion bull fighter to costar in 'The Fall'

Cody Johnson's new video for "The Fall" juxtaposes his life as an entertainer against his life as a cowboy.

In the clip, Cody and his band perform on a muddy field during a rainstorm, while world champion bull fighter Cody Webster takes on the cowboy role. The new video was directed by Dustin Haney, who was also responsible for "'Til You Can't," "Human," "The Painter" and "Dirt Cheap."

You can check out the music video for "The Fall" on YouTube now.

Cody's second annual COJO Championship Event in Benton, Texas, to help the Texas FFA Foundation wrapped up Sunday. Unfortunately, Cody wasn't able to attend since he's recovering from emergency surgery to repair a burst ear drum.

