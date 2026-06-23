Cities with the most expensive homes in the Naples metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Naples metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#6. Immokalee, FL
- Typical home value: $278,144
- 1-year price change: -4.4%
- 5-year price change: +25.5%
#5. Chokoloskee, FL
- Typical home value: $310,083
- 1-year price change: -8.1%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#4. Everglades, FL
- Typical home value: $310,675
- 1-year price change: +0.4%
- 5-year price change: +27.4%
#3. Goodland, FL
- Typical home value: $451,994
- 1-year price change: -3.5%
- 5-year price change: +38.1%
#2. Naples, FL
- Typical home value: $548,747
- 1-year price change: -5.1%
- 5-year price change: +35.9%
#1. Marco Island, FL
- Typical home value: $858,883
- 1-year price change: -2.1%
- 5-year price change: +34.5%