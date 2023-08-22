Chris Young on writing "Looking for You" + why he keeps his personal life private

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

If you've listened to Chris Young's "Looking for You" and wondered who he's singing about, he is setting the record straight — It's about no one.

"I'll just be blunt. I didn't write this about anybody," says Chris, who co-wrote the song with Chris DeStefanoEmily Weisband and James McNair.

"That being said, I've been in this situation before where I was just like, 'I'm just going to be single.' And then somebody walks in with a friend of a friend and I'm just like, 'Holy crap. Who is that? Who is she?' That 1,000% has happened to me before," he adds. "I can remember one specific instance in my brain."

Longtime fans of Chris know about his longstanding tradition of being tight-lipped about things in his personal life, and he doesn't shy away from it.

"I would go as far [as] to use 'opposed.' I don't talk about my personal life. I keep that separate. And some people do and some people don't. I do," Chris admits.

But, that hasn't hampered the creative inspiration he's found as a singer/songwriter from his real-life happenings.

"I will say that, yeah, there [are] totally times where a relationship or a situation I've been [in] influenced my songs and I think that's important because it comes from a place of realism. I can sing it and mean it," Chris shares.

"Looking for You" is #13 and rising on the country charts; it serves as a preview of a forthcoming collection of new music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!