Chris Young teases new song "coming soon"

Get ready for a new summer jam from Chris Young.

Chris recently posted a cryptic TikTok video with an instrumental electric guitar solo of his upcoming fresh track.

The short clip featured a static photo that read, "The summer song you didn't know you needed... coming soon." Chris also captioned the post "Young Love And Saturday Nights," possibly hinting at the song's title.

Chris is climbing the country charts with his single "Looking for You," which is currently in the top 20. His latest album is 2021's Famous Friends, which received the deluxe treatment in 2022.

