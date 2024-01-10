Chris Young plots 11-date headlining tour

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Young has announced his headlining Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour.

The 11-date trek kicks off April 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will conclude in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 18.

Up-and-comer Bryan Martin will open on select dates.

"New album and new tour, let's go! Join me on the road this spring for the Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour with my friend @bryanmartinmusic," Chris announced on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

Chris' tour is named after his forthcoming new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights. The 18-track project, which features its lead single and title track, arrives March 22 and is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

