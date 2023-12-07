Chris Stapleton adds new dates to All-American Road Show tour

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton has added three new shows to his upcoming All-American Road Show tour.

In addition to the previously announced dates, Chris will hit Tampa, Florida, on May 10; Arlington, Texas, on June 15; and Houston, Texas, on August 24. Miranda Lambert and Grace Potter will join Chris for his Houston show.

Other acts joining Chris on various stops include Lainey WilsonElle KingMarty StuartThe War and TreatyWillie Nelson & FamilySheryl CrowAllen StoneMarcus KingTurnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane.

Tickets for the three new shows go on sale Friday, December 15. To register for the presale, head to stapletonfanclub.com.

Chris is currently #8 on the country charts with "White Horse," the lead single off his latest album, Higher.

