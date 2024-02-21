Chris Janson previews new track, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get"

Chris Janson is set to drop a new song, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get," on March 8.



The announcement arrived after Chris shared several teases of the forthcoming track's title via a Wheel of Fortune-inspired screen.

Chris accompanied his announcement with a reveal of the song's camo-themed cover art and a preview snippet of the uptempo number.



While "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" isn't out yet, you can catch Chris performing it on Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Chris' latest album is 2023's The Outlaw Side Of Me, which spawned the #1 hit "All I Need Is You."

"Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" is available for presave now.

