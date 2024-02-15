Chris Janson teases new music in 'Wheel of Fortune' fashion

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Janson is gearing up to roll out a new song.

The "Buy Me a Boat" singer took to social media Thursday to share the news and asked fans to guess the song title. He provided clues via a Wheel of Fortune-inspired screen.

"Category is: New Song," he captioned his Instagram post. The title is comprised of five words, and no other clue was given.

Want to take a stab at guessing Chris' new song's title? Head to his Instagram and comment with your answer.

Chris recently celebrated his fifth career #1 with "All I Need Is You." It's the lead single from his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrived in June 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!