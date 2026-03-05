Cheapest gas stations in every state Mar. 5, 2026

CheapInsurance.com compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Chickasaw Corner Store (100 Telegraph Rd, Chickasaw): $2.19

#2. Walmart (2047 E Univeristy Dr, Auburn): $2.33

#3. Chevron (281 AL-69, Hanceville): $2.35

Alaska

#1. Speedway Express (7172 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla): $3.24

#2. Sourdough Fuels (3711 Elliott Hwy, Fox): $3.38

#3. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $3.39

Arizona

#1. QuikTrip (1627 N Pinal Ave, Casa Grande): $2.59

#1. Hez'ron Fuel (3303 N Riverside Dr, Parker): $2.59

#3. Fastrip (1620 N Pinal Ave, Casa Grande): $2.67

Arkansas

#1. Harps (1120 E German Rd, Conway): $2.25

#2. Drew Farm Supply (306 N Bailey St, Monticello): $2.34

#3. VP Racing Fuels (1923 Cavanaugh Rd, Fort Smith): $2.35

California

#1. Home Gas (2990 San Bruno Ave, San Francisco): $3.69

#1. Star Gas (161 W D St, Lemoore): $3.69

#3. Wintun Mini Mart (3790 State Hwy 45, Colusa): $3.73

Colorado

#1. Shell (11203 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood): $2.19

#2. Exxon (18561 US-40, Golden): $2.24

#3. Shell (6400 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada): $2.39

Connecticut

#1. Gulf (536 Monroe Tpke, Monroe): $2.39

#1. Gulf (2420 Dixwell Ave, Hamden): $2.39

#3. 7-Eleven (500 Queen St, Southington): $2.59

Delaware

#1. BP (2701 Concord Pike, Talleyville): $2.66

#2. Liberty (5782 Forrest Ave, Hartly): $2.70

#3. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.73

Florida

#1. Circle K (1031 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach): $2.39

#1. Chevron (1025 E 9th St, Hialeah): $2.39

#3. Chevron (3008 US-98 W, Santa Rosa Beach): $2.47

Georgia

#1. AAFES (855 Macon St. Bldg. 979, Robins AFB): $2.39

#2. Marathon (1321 Redmond Rd, Rome): $2.44

#3. Sunoco (141 US-41, Ringgold): $2.45

Hawaii

#1. Sam's Club (1131 Kuala St, Pearl City): $3.58

#1. Sam's Club (1000 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City): $3.58

#3. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.59

Idaho

#1. Texaco (3480 E 17th St, Ammon): $2.63

#2. Cloningers (116 N Main St, Weippe): $2.69

#3. KellerStrass Oil (24459 US-89, Montpelier): $2.73

Illinois

#1. ZX (709 E Main St, Alhambra): $2.34

#2. BP (1805 W Fayette Ave, Effingham): $2.49

#2. Amoco (1702 W Evergreen Ave, Effingham): $2.49

Indiana

#1. Shell (2320 Chester Blvd, Richmond): $2.29

#2. Walmart (3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis): $2.39

#2. Kroger (2550 Lake Cir Dr , Indianapolis): $2.39

Iowa

#1. America (3527 Spring St, Davenport): $2.15

#2. Casey's (302 S Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny): $2.27

#3. GD Xpress (4607 N Pine St, Davenport): $2.29

Kansas

#1. Fuel 24:7 (716 S 1st St, Wakeeney): $2.09

#2. 7-Eleven (609 Metropolitan Ave, Leavenworth): $2.27

#3. Odin Store (890 NE 140 Rd, Claflin): $2.29

Kentucky

#1. Speedway (12201 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station): $2.31

#2. Wawa (9650 Preston Crossing Blvd, Louisville): $2.33

#3. Shell (10642 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station): $2.37

Louisiana

#1. Walmart Neighborhood Market (4002 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City): $2.18

#2. Sam's Club (2025 Sam's Way, Lake Charles): $2.19

#3. Hebert's Country Grocery (1880 LA-109 S, Vinton): $2.28

Maine

#1. Irving (393 Commercial St, Portland): $2.71

#2. CITGO (39 Main Rd, Holden): $2.76

#3. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.77

Maryland

#1. BP (18404 MAUGANS AVE, Hagerstown): $2.59

#2. Weis (12817 Shank Farm Way, Hagerstown): $2.64

#3. AC&T (724 Frederick St, Hagerstown): $2.69

Massachusetts

#1. Gulf (810 Meadow St, Chicopee): $2.49

#2. White Wing (568 Newton St, South Hadley): $2.57

#2. AL Prime Energy (237 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg): $2.57

Michigan

#1. Mobil (7916 Port Austin Rd , Caseville): $2.29

#2. Ammex Duty Free (3400 W Fort St, Detroit): $2.44

#3. Sam's Club (1237 32nd St, Port Huron): $2.45

Minnesota

#1. Sinclair (830 1st St, Nashwauk): $2.37

#1. Sinclair (210 N 1st St, Keewatin): $2.37

#3. BP (3516 Main Street Northwest, Coon Rapids): $2.49

Mississippi

#1. Marathon (6478 US-11, Carriere): $2.19

#2. Kroger (143 Albertsons Dr, Flowood): $2.23

#3. Carriere Quick Stop and Deli (7347 US-11N, Carriere): $2.25

Missouri

#1. Walmart (3536 W Mt Vernon St, Springfield): $2.26

#2. Amoco (854 MO-80, Matthews): $2.28

#3. Sam's Club (5201 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph): $2.30

Montana

#1. Conoco (3150 S Central Ave, Sidney): $2.64

#2. Costco (2505 Catron St, Bozeman): $2.65

#2. Costco (3220 N Reserve St, Missoula): $2.65

Nebraska

#1. Cenex (709 N Brown, Minden): $2.42

#2. TA Travel Center (8033 W Holling Rd, Alda): $2.45

#3. Gulf (3100 Nw 12 Th Street, Lincoln): $2.47

Nevada

#1. Shell (1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely): $2.57

#1. Sinclair (1693 Great Basin Blvd, Ely): $2.57

#3. Shell (909 E Aultman St, Ely): $2.59

New Hampshire

#1. CO-OP (56 Crystal Ave, Derry): $2.54

#2. Nouria (51 Old Manchester Rd, Raymond): $2.64

#3. Gibbs (43 Crystal Ave , Derry): $2.65

New Jersey

#1. VP Racing Fuels (5440 NJ-42, Blackwood): $2.62

#2. Delta (1859 Morris Ave, Union): $2.65

#3. Sunoco (701 Chancellor Ave, Irvington): $2.66

New Mexico

#1. Smith's (5640 4th St NW, Albuquerque): $2.19

#2. Picuris Travel Center (03A Puun-Na Rd, Peñasco): $2.29

#3. Speedway (3603 Alameda Blvd NW, Albuquerque): $2.31

New York

#1. On The Way (102 S Main St, Elmira): $2.49

#2. Lakeside Trading 2 (126 E Bayard St, Seneca Falls): $2.53

#2. Lakeside Trading (299 Cayuga St, Union Springs): $2.53

North Carolina

#1. Murphy USA (2412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe): $2.37

#2. Shell (1783 S Main St, Waynesville): $2.39

#2. QuikTrip (5650 W US-74, Indian Trail): $2.39

North Dakota

#1. Kwik Star (2530 12th Ave S, Fargo): $2.39

#2. Cash Wise Foods Grocery Store (410 10th St SE, Jamestown): $2.42

#3. ARCO (200 5th St, Emerado): $2.49

Ohio

#1. Amoco (6004 N Dixie Dr, Dayton): $2.10

#2. Wawa (4949 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton): $2.11

#3. Marathon (64516 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City): $2.19

Oklahoma

#1. Phillips 66 (303 Blake Dr, Wagoner): $2.09

#2. Walmart (4575 W 6th Ave, Stillwater): $2.15

#3. Love's Country Stores (1001 W 3rd St, Elk City): $2.25

Oregon

#1. Chevron (101 Thunderegg Blvd, Nyssa): $3.09

#2. Love's Travel Stop (1041 NW Washington Ave, Ontario): $3.19

#3. Sinclair (151 Smith St N, Vale): $3.39

Pennsylvania

#1. Walmart (1730 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg): $2.69

#1. Gulf (10960 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia): $2.69

#1. Wawa (1071 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg): $2.69

Rhode Island

#1. Jeha Auto Service (76 Newport Ave, Pawtucket): $2.60

#2. American Dream Gas and Smoke S (1015 Sandy Ln, Warwick): $2.65

#3. Gulf (35 Plainfield St, Providence): $2.69

South Carolina

#1. Marathon (4100B SC-544, Myrtle Beach): $2.28

#2. Circle K (4481 Socastee Blvd, Socastee): $2.32

#3. Shell (6151 SC-707, Socastee): $2.35

South Dakota

#1. First American Mart (1001 S Veterans St, Flandreau): $2.29

#2. Phillips 66 (1555 Dakota Ave N, Huron): $2.47

#2. Holiday (308 N Broadway, Miller): $2.47

Tennessee

#1. RaceTrac (1077 W Main St, Hendersonville): $2.27

#2. Speedway (1261 S Lowry St, Smyrna): $2.29

#2. Speedway (6121 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga): $2.29

Texas

#1. DK (4833 Troup Hwy, Tyler): $1.99

#2. Conoco (12603 FM 1960, Houston): $2.09

#3. Alon (1231 S Crane Ave, Odessa): $2.17

Utah

#1. Costco (3656 Wall Ave, Ogden): $2.34

#1. Sam's Club (4949 S 900 W , Riverdale): $2.34

#3. Costco (3571 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan): $2.36

Vermont

#1. CITGO (145 N Main St, Rutland): $2.75

#2. Cumberland Farms (309 N Main St, Wallingford): $2.82

#3. Jiffy Mart (111 VT-30, Castleton): $2.84

Virginia

#1. 7-Eleven (782 Tinkling Spring Rd, Fishersville): $2.37

#1. Wawa (438 Tinkling Spring Rd, Fishersville): $2.37

#3. Exxon (190 Jefferson Hwy, Staunton): $2.39

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.17

#2. Wheelers Smoke N Gas (7453 Sunnyside Mabton Hwy, Mabton): $3.28

#3. Yakamart (111 Fort Rd, Toppenish): $3.40

West Virginia

#1. Smith Oil (1300 1st St , Moundsville): $2.47

#1. Walmart (3 Walmart Dr, Moundsville): $2.47

#3. Shell (2320 Gihon Rd, Parkersburg ): $2.51

Wisconsin

#1. Kwik Trip (1241E Green Bay Ave, Shawano): $2.16

#2. Meijer (N51 W24847 Lisbon Rd, Pewaukee): $2.25

#3. Kwik Trip (7880 S 10th St, Oak Creek): $2.29

Wyoming

#1. Phin Deli (2 Sammons Ln, Buford): $2.39

#2. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.42

#3. Conoco (1001 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.44

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.