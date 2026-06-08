The chart record Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen have in common

Not only is Ella Langley blocking her duet partner Riley Green on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, she's also still setting records.

"Be Her" is currently spending its second week at #1, keeping Riley's "Change My Mind" from the top spot, at least for now.

That makes "Be Her" Ella's second multiweek #1, following "Choosin' Texas," which reigned for three weeks in February and March. Still hanging on at #5, it's also her second simultaneous song in the top 10.

But that's not all: Since "I Can't Love You Anymore" with Morgan Wallen is now at #10, that makes Ella the first woman in history to have three songs in top 10 at the same time.

Only Morgan has done that before, for a single week in 2023 with "Thought You Should Know," "Last Night" and "One Thing at a Time."

"I Can't Love You Anymore" is Ella's sixth top-10 and Morgan's 24th.

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