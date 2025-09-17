Charles Kelley welcomes his second son

Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie Kelley, are now the proud parents of two boys.

"Our little miracle Archer Lancaster Kelley arrived at 11:14 am on Sept. 16 and we are absolutely in love," Charles told People. "We are so thankful to get to be his mom and dad, and to share the joy with his big brother, Ward, who is over the moon!"

Archer arrived weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and joins his 9-year-old brother, Ward Kelley.

Charles and Cassie revealed they were expecting their second child on social media in March.

Charles has a bit of time off, but he does have to be back at work Sept. 26 when he plays Youngstown, Ohio, with John Mayer. That's the same day Lady A's On This Winter's Night (Volume 2) arrives, ahead of their Christmas tour in December.

