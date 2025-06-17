Catch Parker McCollum on TV before his weekend date with George Strait

Parker McCollum's putting in a little TV time to promote his upcoming album.

He's set to play on the syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, before singing on Today with Jenna & Friends on NBC on Friday. He'll also stop by Fox & Friends on Friday.

If you're looking to see the Texas native live, on Saturday he plays Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with fellow Lone Star State native George Strait.

The self-titled Parker McCollum, which features his hit "What Kinda Man," arrives the following Friday, June 27.

