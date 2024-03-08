Carrie Underwood inspires Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

This International Women's Day, Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font is taking a moment to shine the spotlight on a country superstar who inspires her: Carrie Underwood.

"I really, really love and admire Carrie Underwood. I love that she balances family and her work life so well," says Maddie.

"She really, really took us under her wing on her Cry Pretty Tour back in 2019 and just really gave us once-in-a-lifetime moments," shares the "Die From a Broken Heart" singer. "I will always be grateful for her and her friendship."

Maddie & Tae will kick off their Here's To Friends Tour March 16 in New Port Richey, Florida, with stops in Arizona, Ohio, Alabama, Texas, California and more.

Tickets are available now at maddieandtae.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!