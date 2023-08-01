Carrie Underwood returns to open NBC’s 'Sunday Night Football'

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood will appear in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for an 11th consecutive season.

The new show open will feature an updated version of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" and a newly-added surprise element by Carrie.

"Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play," shares Carrie. "I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can't wait for another season of football!"

"We're thrilled to work with Carrie to capture a new vision for this season's show open," adds Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for the past 11 years. "It sets the tone for the broadcast and pays tribute to the teams, star players and fans in a fun and dynamic way."

Catch Carrie on NBC's Sunday Night Football starting September 10 on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!