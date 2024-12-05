Carrie Underwood + Megan Moroney join ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' lineup

Carrie Underwood and Megan Moroney have been added to the lineup for ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.



The American Idol alum and judge will perform a medley of her biggest hits just before midnight, while Megan will sing a two-song medley of Am I Okay? tracks.



Carrie shares in a release, "I have such fun memories of performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015, and I'm so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year."



"I'm thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning 'American Idol' by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year's Eve in Times Square," she adds.



Other stars on the multigenre lineup include Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson and "Lose Control" hitmaker Teddy Swims.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 airs live Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

