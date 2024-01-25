Carrie Underwood to headline 2024 Concert For Legends

Carrie Underwood has been tapped as headliner for the upcoming 2024 Concert For Legends.



The event will take place August 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.



"I think we can say we are definitely ready for some football! We are thrilled to welcome Carrie Underwood to the 2024 Concert for Legends stage," says Michael Crawford, president & CEO at Hall of Fame Village. "Her incredible talent and showmanship, widespread appeal, and strong connection with country music as well as to football fans everywhere make her an ideal selection for an event that pays tribute to the best to ever play the game."



He continues, "We look forward to an entertainment-packed night filled with chart-topping music while we celebrate our 2024 Enshrinees at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium."



"Anticipation builds as newcomers and dedicated fans unite to witness the perfect harmony of Carrie Underwood's performance with Enshrinement Weekend," adds Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Carrie will make history as the first female artist to headline the annual event.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 29, at hofvillage.com.

Carrie's currently in the top 25 of the country charts with "Out of That Truck," her latest single from 2023's Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition).

