Carly's a scorned criminal in new "Truck on Fire" video

By Jeremy Chua

Carly Pearce has gone full scorned ex and criminal in her "Truck on Fire" music video.

The visualizer opens with Carly playing a criminal on the run as she evades cops, and gets a "little gas in a small red can" and matches for her blazing endeavor of literally setting her cheating partner's truck on fire.

After arriving at his home, Carly wastes no time in executing revenge and bringing the lyrics of her song to life: "Liar, liar, truck on fire/ Flames rolling off of your Goodyear tires/ Burn, burn, you're gonna learn/ Never should've put your lips on her."

"Bringing this song to life was so much fun!" Carly says of her video on Instagram. "And driving a vintage red mustang in disguise while eating a popsicle is not easy."

"I wrote this song for every girl who has gone through a similar situation and dreams of wreaking havoc on her ex," she adds in a release.

"Truck on Fire" is the second single off Carly's latest album, hummingbird

Carly's currently on the road on her hummingbird world tour. You can grab tickets now at carlypearce.com.

