Carly Pearce's 'hummingbird: no rain, no flowers' takes flight

The expanded version of Carly Pearce's fourth album, hummingbird, is out now.

The new take adds five new tracks, as well as the subtitle no rain, no flowers. It also includes the album's first single, "we don't fight anymore" with Chris Stapleton, and her current hit, "truck on fire."

“What I hope that fans get out of this entire chapter in my story is that you can go through hard things and be better for them, and that there is light at the end of the tunnel," Carly says. "Getting to play some of these new songs live on the road has shown me that we are all going through the same things in life and we all need to feel sunshine after the storm.”

Carly kicks off the final leg of her hummingbird world tour March 20, before playing Stagecoach April 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.