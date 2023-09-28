Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery + more to present at 'People's Choice Country Awards'

By Jeremy Chua

More country stars have been announced as presenters at the upcoming People's Choice Country Awards. 

Brothers Osborne will present Wynonna Judd with the Country Champion award and Blake Shelton the Country Icon award to Toby Keith.

Carly PearceChris YoungDustin LynchGabby BarrettHunter HayesKameron MarloweLady ALauren AlainaMickey GuytonScotty McCreeryThe War And Treaty and more will also join as presenters.

For a full list of nominees, performers and presenters, visit nbc.com.

The People's Choice Country Awards, hosted by Little Big Town, air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

