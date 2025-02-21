Carly Pearce announces deluxe 'hummingbird' with 'No Rain'

Courtesy of Big Machine Records
By Jeremy Chua

Carly Pearce is releasing a deluxe version of her latest album, hummingbird, on March 14.

Titled hummingbird: no rain, no flowers, the 19-track record will feature five brand-new songs, including "No Rain," which dropped on Friday.

"'hummingbird' was my healing journey after '29.' I felt like there were a few more songs to be shared before I close this chapter," Carly shares on Instagram.

Carly's latest single, "Truck on Fire," is now in the top 30 of the country charts.

Carly is currently on her hummingbird world tour, with upcoming shows in cities across the U.K., before her next U.S. show in Welch, Minnesota, on March 20. Tickets are available now at carlypearce.com.

Here's the hummingbird: no rain, no flowers track list:
"Country Music Made Me Do It"
"Truck on Fire"
"Still Blue"
"Heels Over Head"
"We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton
"Rock Paper Scissors"
"Oklahoma"
"My Place"
"Things I Don't Chase"
"Woman to Woman"
"Fault Line"
"Pretty Please"
"Trust Issues"
"Hummingbird"
"If Looks Could Kill"
"Heart First"
"No Rain"
"Oklahoma - Live From Vevo"
"Things I Don't Chase - Live From Vevo"

