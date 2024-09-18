Carly Pearce heads for "oklahoma" in new performance video

Carly Pearce is shining the spotlight on an emotional track from her fourth studio album.

"'oklahoma' is one of my favorite songs on hummingbird and always seems to hit me in the right moment," she shared on Instagram. "I think this song is even more special when it is played with my full band live, so I am thankful we were able to capture it like this... can't wait for you to hear this one on tour."

You can check out Carly's performance of "oklahoma" recorded live at Vevo Studios New York on YouTube.

Carly kicks off her hummingbird world tour Oct. 3 in Windsor, Ontario. Expect to hear her new single, "truck on fire," which is the follow-up to her top five duet with Chris Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore."

