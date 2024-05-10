Carly Pearce evokes Tammy + George in "Fault Line"

Love traditional country and its classic storytelling? Well, Carly Pearce might have a song up your alley.



The singer's dropped a new track, "Fault Line," that pays homage to the music of country's yesteryear.



"Some of my favorite songs were in the era of Tammy Wynette and George Jones," says Carly. "'Fault Line' is my take on writing one of those classic, 'I'm gonna rip your head off' country songs. The playful angst in this song makes it one of my favorite moments on the record."



"Fault Line" is the latest preview of Carly's upcoming fourth album, hummingbird. Arriving June 7, the project features its lead singles, "We Don't Fight Anymore," "Country Music Made Me Do It," "Heels Over Head," "My Place" and the title track -- all of which are out now.



Hummingbird is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the full track list for hummingbird:



"Country Music Made Me Do It"

"Truck on Fire"

"Still Blue"

"Heels Over Head"

"We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton

"Rock Paper Scissors"

"Oklahoma"

"My Place"

"Things I Don't Chase"

"Woman to Woman"

"Fault Line"

"Pretty Please"

"Trust Issues"

"Hummingbird"

