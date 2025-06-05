Car insurance rates in Tampa

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com's data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

- Travelers provides the cheapest liability coverage at $71 per month in Tampa.

- Travelers offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in Tampa at $208 per month.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in Tampa. More car insurance rate data is available in the original article at Way.com.

Cheapest liability insurance in Tampa

For drivers looking to meet Tampa minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Travelers: $71

#2. State Farm: $86

#3. Mercury: $98

#4. Nationwide: $109

#5. Farmers: $151

Cheap full coverage in Tampa

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

Cheapest full coverage insurance in Tampa

#1. Travelers: $208

#2. Nationwide: $214

#3. State Farm: $237

#4. United Automobile Ins Group: $313

#5. Progressive: $326

Impact of traffic violations on Tampa auto insurance rates

In Tampa, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer's policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in Tampa may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here's a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in Tampa after common driving violations.

- No violation: $418

- Not-at-fault accident: $452

- Failure to wear a seat belt: $472

- Speeding 6 - 10 MPH over limit: $483

- Speeding 21 - 25 MPH over limit: $524

- DUI: $632

- Reckless driving: $657

- Driving with a suspended license: $643

- Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $664

This story was produced by Way and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.