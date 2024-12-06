C-O-U-N-T-R-Y, Dylan Scott's proudly 'Country Till I Die'

By Jeremy Chua

After weeks of teasing the track, Dylan Scott has finally released his new anthem, "Country Till I Die."

"'Country Till I Die' is such a fun, uptempo song that reflects how I grew up and who I am," says the Louisiana native, who co-wrote the tune with songwriters Ben Johnson, Taylor Phillips, Charlie Handsome and John Byron

"My kids are the biggest fans of this song, and it's been a perfect addition to my live show," says Dylan, who recently shared a video of his 6-year-old son, Beckett, jamming out to "Country Till I Die." "Looking forward to seeing who else is Country Till They Die out on the road this spring."

Dylan's Country Till I Die Tour kicks off April 3 in Boston. Tickets are available now at dylanscottcountry.com.

