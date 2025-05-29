'Burning House' hitmaker Cam's practicing 'Alchemy'

Nearly 10 years after her chart-topping "Burning House," Cam is back, working on her own brand of "Alchemy."

"I hear the sound coming back again. I need it now to keep it together," she sings in the first tease of the ethereal new song, which is accompanied by black-and-white images, one showing tiny flowers growing out of her face.

"Dust to flesh to bones to dust, we are golden, we are golden," she adds in the next installment, before the final clip reveals the song's title: "Call it a miracle, I call it alchemy."

Though it's been awhile since Cam's put out new music of her own, she's continued to make her mark, winning a Grammy as a writer and producer on Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album.

Cam's debut, Untamed, came out in 2015, followed five years later by The Otherside.

"Alchemy" drops Friday, May 30.

