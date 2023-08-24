Brothers Osborne dedicate "Love You Too" to their haters

Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

As Brothers Osborne gear up to release their new self-titled album, they're previewing one of the tracks off the project — "Love You Too."

In an Instagram reel shared recently, the duo teased a snippet of the song and talked about the inspiration behind it.

"To pursue a career in the performing arts is great, but it also comes with a lot of haters. Some days it's fine but some days it's a little more difficult and you really just want to tell them to go f*** themselves," John Osborne shares. "Our mom wouldn't be very happy with us using that word, so we decided to change it to 'love.'"

Brothers Osborne's new self-titled album arrives September 15 and is available for preorder now.

Its lead single, "Nobody's Nobody," is currently #27 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!