Brothers Osborne 'Sellout' with two different versions of 'R.I.P.'

The new song from Brothers Osborne, "R.I.P.," is set to arrive Friday in two different incarnations.

"In this day and age, you gotta put your music out a certain way," John Osborne said in a video posted on the duo's website. "We refused to sell out until now. We've shortened some of our songs for all the streaming platforms. Fine."

The version specifically made for streaming is titled "R.I.P." (Sellout Edit), while the full-length version will be available exclusive for members of their Family Fan Club, John goes on to explain.

John and TJ Osborne unveiled a snippet of the song earlier on their socials, after revealing their next album was inspired by their hometown of Deale, Maryland.

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