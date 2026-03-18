Brooks & Dunn's 'Neon Moon' shines on C2C for the first time

Even though they're the reigning CMA vocal duo of the year and the bestselling country duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn had never traveled across the pond to play the Country to Country festival — until 2026, that is.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn took the C2C stage for the first time this year in Belfast, Ireland; Glasgow, Scotland; and London. Darius Rucker joined them to sing "Neon Moon" in the English capital.

Still to come this year, Brooks & Dunn will play Stagecoach in April, before setting out for eight stadium dates on Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour starting in May.

On Sept. 10 they'll restart their Neon Moon Tour in Evansville, Indiana, with David Lee Murphy and Tucker Wetmore joining them along the way.

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