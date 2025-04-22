Brett Young '2.0': He's ready to 'Drink with You' and be grateful

Big Machine
By Stephen Hubbard

As Brett Young gets ready to release his fourth studio album, 2.0, he's approaching the new chapter with an attitude of gratitude.

"Being an artist, being a writer, getting to do any of this for a living all kinda means the same thing: There are not a lot of people in the world that get to literally do what they love for a living," he reflects.

"Every night I step on stage, it’s not lost on me that I get to literally live my dream every night," he continues. "And so, it’s something that I’ll always be grateful for and I’ll never take for granted."

So far, Brett's scored seven number ones on the country chart.

His new radio song, "Drink with You," is on the new record, which drops June 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

