Brett Eldredge makes it a "Sweet December" with his third Christmas album

Proving few artists love the holidays quite as much as he does, Brett Eldredge returns with his third yuletide record in time for 2024. Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family) is set to arrive Sept. 27 on Brett's own Warm and Cozy Records.

The new collection includes eight originals, including the title track.

“I had a story in my head of introducing a stranger to my really whacky experience of going home for the holidays and meeting all of the interesting, crazy, beautiful, and awesome characters in my family," Brett says.

"I had just experienced another Christmas with 50 people in my house," he continues. "We opened presents, went to Christmas service, and everybody was sleeping in the attic. At the end of the song, I introduce everyone to my family, everyone from my brother and mother to Uncle Jim and Aunt Margo.”

You can check out the first release from the album now, Brett's duet with Kelly Clarkson on "Sweet December." The two previously recorded "Under the Mistletoe" together for Kelly's When Christmas Comes Around... in 2021.

