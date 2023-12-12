Brenda Lee goes "Rockin'" at #1 for a second week

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has claimed the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for a second week.

"A second week at No. 1 – this is so surreal!" Brenda shares in a press statement. "As I celebrate this with my fans and everyone who has supported me over the years, I really wish I could celebrate with Johnny Marks, who wrote the song, and Owen Bradley, who brilliantly produced 'Rockin'.'"

"The song has truly stood the test of time and I am so grateful that this has become my signature song," she notes. "As I always say, Keep on Rockin'!"

Brenda's first week at #1 with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" was also the first time the holiday classic hit #1 since its release 65 years ago.

You can find "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" on Brenda's new EP, A Rockin' Christmas with Brenda Lee.

Most recently, the 79-year-old performed the song on NBC's Christmas at the Opry.

