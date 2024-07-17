Brantley Gilbert's shedding light on his 'Tattoos'

Brantley Gilbert is dropping his seventh album, Tattoos, on Sept. 13.



If you're wondering why it's called Tattoos, you can check out the album cover, which features Brantley baring his torso and arms, which are covered with tattoos. Those inks, as Brantley explains, tell a story.



"If somebody wants to know who I am, what I've been through and where I stand, they can start at the beginning and listen through, and that's why it was undeniable that Tattoos should be the title – because my tattoos do the same thing," Brantley shares in his press statement.

"People get 'em for a lot of reasons, but for most of us, tattoos talk about our victories and losses, our struggles and the whole nine," the singer notes. "I was one of those kids who had to learn the hard way. But if I would've listened to the advice of others, I don’t know I would have ended up where I am.”

The 10-track set includes the Ashley Cooke-assisted "Over When We're Sober," "Off the Rails" and "Me and My House" featuring Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones, which arrived on Wednesday alongside Brantley's announcement.



Tattoos was preceded by 2022's So Help Me God, which received the deluxe treatment in 2023.



You can preorder and presave Tattoos now to hear it as soon as it releases.



Here's the Tattoos track list:



"Dirty Money (featuring Justin Moore)"

"Over When We're Sober (Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke)"

"Tattoos"

"Gone By Now"

"Off The Rails"

"The Hell That Raised Us"

"Me And My House (featuring Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones)"

"God Isn't Country (featuring Gary LeVox)"

"Out Here"

"Miss These Towns"

