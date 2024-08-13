Brantley Gilbert + Justin Moore dropping "Dirty Money"

Brantley Gilbert is releasing his new collab with Justin Moore, "Dirty Money," on Friday.



The announcement arrived on Brantley's social media on Tuesday along with the song's cover art.



"We're officially one month out from the release of my new album 'Tattoos' on 9/13… So what better way to celebrate than to announce that we've got a new song coming your way this Friday, 8/16!" Brantley shared on the social platform X.



"The song's called 'Dirty Money' and it's about farmers who, let's just say, have a little bit of a side hustle," the "Bottoms Up" singer adds. "I couldn't think of anyone better to join me on this rockin' song than my good buddy @JustinColeMoore."



"Dirty Money" will be the latest preview of Tattoos, which includes the earlier released "Me and My House" and Brantley's current single, "Over When We're Sober," with Ashley Cooke.

You can presave "Dirty Money" to hear it as soon as it drops.



Here's the Tattoos track list:

"Dirty Money (featuring Justin Moore)"

"Over When We're Sober (Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke)"

"Tattoos"

"Gone By Now"

"Off The Rails"

"The Hell That Raised Us"

"Me And My House (featuring Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones)"

"God Isn't Country (featuring Gary LeVox)"

"Out Here"

"Miss These Towns"

