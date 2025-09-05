Brantley Gilbert begins his 'Greatest Hits' chapter with 'Want You Back'

Brantley Gilbert's new radio single, "Want You Back," is part of his new retrospective, Greatest Hits...So Far.
Here's the complete track listing for Greatest Hits...So Far, which arrives Dec. 12:
"Country Must Be Country Wide"
"My Kinda Party"
"Dirt Road Anthem (Revisited)"
"My Kind of Crazy"
"Hell On Wheels"
"Kick It In The Sticks"
"You Don't Know Her Like I Do"
"More Than Miles"
"Bottoms Up"
"One Hell Of An Amen"
"Small Town Throwdown"
"Want You Back"
"The Ones That Like Me"
"What Happens In A Small Town (featuring Lindsay Ell)"
"The Weekend"
"Welcome to Hazeville (featuring Colt Ford, Lukas Nelson and Willie Nelson)"
"Read Me My Rights"
"Tattoos"
"Over When We're Sober (with Ashley Cooke)"
"Real American"
"Ride With Me"
"Fire't Up"
"Rolex On A Redneck"
"Son of the Dirty South"
